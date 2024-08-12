Manchester United have rejected the opportunity to sign a free agent, who has won La Liga and who wants to join them.

The Red Devils are accelerating their transfer business with the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham United.

That is to be followed up by capturing Bayern Munich pair Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, who are now in Manchester.

Manchester United have also been exploring a move to bring in defender Mario Hermoso, who is a free agent.

Hermoso left Atletico Madrid earlier this summer and has been favouring a move to Manchester United over other options.

However, according to Spanish daily AS, Manchester United have rejected the chance to sign Hermoso.

The Red Devils have informed the player they will not be making him an offer.

The 29-year-old won La Liga while on the books at Atletico Madrid and played on a regular basis for the Spanish giants.

Hermoso has a proposal on the table from Saudi side Al Shabab, but his preference is to remain within Europe.