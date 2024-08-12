Martin Zubimendi was personally present with his entourage at meetings with Liverpool over the course of the last two weeks.

Liverpool learned on Monday that Zubimendi has rejected a move to Anfield in favour of staying at Real Sociedad, but he gave real consideration to the Reds.

Real Sociedad feared losing Zubimendi and proposed an increase to his contract to make him the highest paid player at the club.

He has turned down Liverpool, but not for financial reasons.

Zubimendi listened to Liverpool carefully and was even present in talks with the Reds over the last two weeks, according to Spanish daily Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Liverpool, sensing the difficulty of convincing him, even increased their financial offer to him during the course of the talks.

It was to no avail though as Real Sociedad have persuaded Zubimendi that he should stay.

They have stressed to the Spain midfielder that he still has a lot of time in his career to try something abroad if he wishes and does not have to go now.

How Liverpool respond is now open to question, with their key target snubbing a switch to Anfield.