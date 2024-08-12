Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have arrived at Manchester United’s training base in Carrington for a medical ahead of their proposed move away from Bayern Munich, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The duo took a flight together from Munich earlier today as they flew into England to complete their move to Manchester United.

Manchester United have a deal in place with Bayern Munich to sign the two players for a combined initial fee of €60m.

It has been claimed that the duo have already checked into the club’s training base in Carrington.

Manchester United will put them through separate individual medicals in the coming hours as part of the process.

Personal terms are already in place over five-year contracts with each player’s representatives.

Manchester United will need to register the two players before midday on Thursday to have them ready for their Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday night.

The club want both players in their squad at Old Trafford for the opening day of the season.