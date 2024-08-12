Nottingham Forest are working to seal a move for Paraguayan winger Ramon Sosa with the player set for his medical this week if negotiations continue to progress, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Tricky Trees have been chasing the winger for most of the summer, but recently hit choppy waters in their efforts to do so.

Sosa’s club, Tallares, agreed a verbal deal with Nottingham Forest but then felt that when Forest sent through the paper offer that the terms had been changed.

The Argentine club refused to deal on that basis and put Sosa back at the disposal of their coach.

Nottingham Forest though have continued to hold talks and are now getting closer based on a fee of around £11m.

Should the negotiations continue at their current rate then Nottingham Forest will look to give the winger a medical later this week.

Sosa played at the recent Copa America for Paraguay and Forest have been keen to land him.

He has been a goal threat presence for Talleres this season having made 26 goal contributions in 42 appearances overall.