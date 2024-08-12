Port Vale are on the verge of signing 20-year-old midfielder Diamond Edwards on loan from Premier League club Southampton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The young midfielder, who joined the Southampton academy from Reading back in 2019, has played just a minute of senior football, with his only appearances coming off the bench against Cambridge United in 2022.

However, Edwards has been a regular for the club’s Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

Now though, Saints are planning to send him out on loan in search of more first-team action.

And League Two side Port Vale are on the verge of completing the transfer on loan for the season.

Port Vale boss Darren Moore has been active in the transfer market trying to recruit players who he thinks will be useful in assisting him in the race for promotion.

It now remains to be seen how quickly the young midfielder is able to join that project.

Southampton will be keeping a close eye on how Edwards does at Port Vale over the course of the season.