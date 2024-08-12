Sheffield United are set to put Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi through a medical today after seeing off a late bid from Norwich City and interest from Leeds United, according to the South London Press.

As many as 15 Championship clubs registered their interest in the Crystal Palace winger in the ongoing transfer window.

Southampton wanted to sign him on a permanent deal but Palace have always been favouring a loan move to the Championship.

Leeds recently came in with an offer for Rak-Sakyi as they desperately hunt a replacement for Crysensio Summerville.

And despite a late bid from Norwich to hijack the move, Rak-Sakyi is set to join the Blades this summer.

He has been booked to undergo a medical with the Championship side ahead of joining them on loan.

Sheffield United managed to beat several Championship teams in the race and are on the cusp of landing the winger on loan.

Palace want Rak-Sakyi to play regular football this season after struggling with injuries in the previous campaign.