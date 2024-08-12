Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tyrese Hall is expected to be loaned out this summer, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 18-year-old midfielder joined the north Londoners from Chelsea and signed his first professional contract in 2022.

Hall signed a new contract at Spurs this summer and his current deal will run until 2029.

The highly regarded prospect earned his first youth international call-up with the England Under-19 side this summer and is considered a top talent at Spurs.

It has been suggested that Spurs want him to play regular first-team football and the teenager is expected to leave the club on loan by the end of this month.

Several League One clubs and Championship clubs are interested in taking the Spurs midfielder on loan.

Hall impressed with his performances last season where he played for Spurs’ Under-18 and Under-21 sides.

Now it remains to be seen which EFL clubs will approach the Tottenham midfielder in the coming days of the transfer window.