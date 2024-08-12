Wolves are considering making an offer for Southampton goalkeeping target Christos Mandas in the ongoing transfer window.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper impressed in the starting eleven towards the end of last season when Ivan Provedel suffered an injury.

His performances have done enough to attract the interest of several clubs in Italy and the Premier League this summer.

Southampton are amongst the clubs who are interested in getting their hands on the young goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Wolves are also in the mix for the Lazio goalkeeper this summer and are pondering over making a move for him in the coming weeks.

It has been claimed that Wolves are weighing up making an offer worth €20m to Lazio to take Christos to England.

Southampton are considering offering Carlos Alcaraz to Lazio as a makeweight to sign the Greek goalkeeper.

The Serie A outfit are prepared to cash in on Christos if they receive a suitable offer for him this summer.