An agent is waiting for Liverpool to present an offer for his client and is to meet with the player’s current club in the meantime.

Liverpool have not signed a single player so far this summer and their hopes of landing Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad went up in smoke on Monday.

Zubimendi informed Liverpool he would not be taking up their offer to head to Anfield.

Liverpool could still do business in La Liga though as they want to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds see the shot-stopper as a future number 1 and have been considering signing him and then loaning him out for a year.

Mamardashvili’s agent has now arrived in Spain to speak to Valencia as he waits for Liverpool to make an offer, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

He will meet with Valencia within the coming days, amid Los Che looking for around €35m to €40m to sell.

Liverpool are expected to offer €30m for Mamardashvili and Valencia need to bring in cash through sales to balance the books and allow them to spend.

The Reds have the money to make a quick move if they wish to due to the collapse of the Zubimendi deal.