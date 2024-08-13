Millwall have pulled off a ‘real coup’ as Celtic talent Daniel Kelly is set to join the Lions in the new year, according to the South London Press.

A host of clubs have been showing real interest in Celtic starlet Kelly, whose contract at the Glasgow giants is due to run out at the end of the year.

Kelly, 18, has been able to hold talks with foreign clubs about a deal and even is able to sign a pre-contractual agreement.

He has now done that and with English Championship side Millwall, who have pulled off what is claimed to be a ‘real coup’ by getting him.

Kelly will officially make the move to Millwall when the January transfer window opens next year.

Losing Kelly is a blow for Celtic and the midfielder is continuing his career in England.

Whether Millwall might make a move to try to bring Kelly in during the current window remains to be seen.

Kelly has made six appearances at senior level for Celtic and the midfielder has already played for Celtic B in the new season.