PSV Eindhoven have knocked an initial offer from Premier League outfit Brighton for centre-back Olivier Boscagli this summer.

Brighton are in the market to strengthen their defensive options and the club are looking at several centre-backs across Europe.

Boscagli has been closely watched by the club’s recruitment team and the club are interested in taking him to the Amex Stadium.

With only a year left on his contract, there is a good chance the centre-back could leave PSV in the ongoing transfer window.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Brighton’s initial offer for the defender has been swiftly rejected by the Dutch giants this summer.

PSV wasted little time in knocking back the bid from Brighton for the 26-tear-oild French centre-back.

The Eindhoven outfit could be forced to sell him due to his contract situation but they are digging in their heels for a lot more money.

It remains to be seen whether Brighton decide to go back with an improved offer for the centre-back in the coming days.