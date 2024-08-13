Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are set to earn a fee of €35m, including bonuses, from the sale of Manchester United target Ferdi Kadioglu to Brighton & Hove Albion, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The full-back played in 37 Turkish Super Lig matches for Fenerbahce last season and helped his side finish second in the league.

He has been drawing interest from England this summer with multiple clubs showing keen interest in signing him.

Manchester United, who have been troubled by injuries to their current left-back pair Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, have kept an eye on him, but so have Brighton.

However, the Seagulls have now managed to beat off competition to seal a move for Kadioglu, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side will pay Mourinho’s team €35m to seal the move.

The agreement will also include bonuses.

It now remains to be seen how quickly Brighton manage to wrap up the deal to unveil the player as their latest acquisition.

Kadioglu is not in Fenerbahce’s squad for their Champions League game tonight, reportedly due to an injury.