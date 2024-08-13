Bristol City boss Liam Manning played a key role in convincing West Ham starlet George Earthy to join the Robins, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old midfielder is considered a top prospect at the London Stadium and the Hammers want the youngster to play regular first-team football.

Last season, Earthy played in three Premier League matches for the Hammers and new boss Julen Lopetegui also rates the player highly.

Earthy, however, is set to join Championship side Bristol City on a season-long loan deal after the Hammers boss could not promise the youngster regular game time.

And it has been suggested that Robins manager Manning was a key cog in convincing Earthy to join as he had interest from multiple top Championship clubs, alongside European clubs.

Manning coached the Hammers Under-23 side from 2015-2019 and he knows Earthy.

The Bristol City boss and Earthy’s existing good relationship helped the Robins get their hands on the talented Hammers youngster.

Earthy will be looking to put in good performances after reuniting with Manning at Bristol City.