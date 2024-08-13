Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley continues to remain the primary transfer target for Serie A outfit Atalanta in the ongoing transfer window.

O’Riley’s future at Celtic remains up for debate with a little over two weeks left in the transfer window.

Southampton and Brighton are leading the Premier League charge to take the Dane south of the border in the ongoing transfer window.

Atalanta have failed with multiple offers for O’Riley, who has given consent to personal terms with the Serie A club, and made a new bid last night.

The Italian side are yet to meet Celtic’s valuation of the player, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, O’Riley is still the favourite option of Atalanta by far.

O’Riley is still the top target for Atalanta as they push to take him to Bergamo in the ongoing transfer window.

With Teun Koopmeiners closing in on a move to Juventus, Atalanta could soon have more funds to play with in the market.

The Italian club are looking to accelerate negotiations for O’Riley and secure a deal with Celtic for his signature.

They are not expected to sanction Koopmeiners’ exit unless they have a replacement lined up.