The representatives of Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher are no longer optimistic about the player joining Atletico Madrid this summer.

Gallagher spent the last few days in Madrid while Atletico Madrid were trying to finalise the deal to sign him from Chelsea.

An agreement was in place between the two clubs and personal terms were also agreed but it all fell apart when a deal to take Samu Omorodion to Chelsea collapsed on Sunday night.

Atletico Madrid failed to move forward with a move to sign Gallagher due to financial reasons and Chelsea asked him to return to London last night.

According to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito TV, Gallagher’s camp are no longer optimistic about the Atletico Madrid move.

Chelsea are in talks to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid but the Gallagher’s future remains in limbo.

He will start training with the Chelsea Under-21 squad on Wednesday as his representatives try to sort out his exit from the club.

The Blues are still keen to sell him but for the moment, his future destination remains unknown.