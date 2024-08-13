Charlotte FC are continuing to hold talks with Newcastle United to try to do a deal for Magpies attacker Miguel Almiron.

Dean Smith wants to bring the player back to the MLS, where he turned out for Atlanta United, and Charlotte FC sent an official to England to negotiate on Monday.

And, according to journalist Tom Bogert, those talks are still taking place as Charlotte FC try to strike a deal.

With the MLS transfer window set to close later this week, Charlotte FC are in a race against time to land Almiron.

While Newcastle are open to letting Almiron depart the club, they will only sanction an exit if they feel the deal is right.

Selling the attacker would give boss Eddie Howe more room to work in the transfer market.

Newcastle are trying to land Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, but have yet to meet the Eagles’ valuation of the defender.

Almiron has also been linked with a possible move to Saudi Arabia this summer and clubs in the Saudi Pro League have longer to sign him.