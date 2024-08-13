Hibernian are considering an offer for Celtic midfielder Hyeok-kyu Kwon as David Gray continues rebuilding his squad for the new season, according to the Hibs Observer.

Celtic bought the South Korean last summer but after an injury-plagued first half of the season, he was loaned to St Mirren for the second half of the campaign.

Kwon ended the season with eight appearances in a St Mirren shirt, but is now back in Glasgow waiting for clarity on his immediate future.

He put up an impressive performance in Celtic’s 4-3 pre-season victory against Manchester City and is now drawing interest from Hibs.

Though Hibernian are yet to make their interest official, they are pondering the opportunity and might table a bid soon, amid Celtic potentially being prepared to sanction another loan.

Hibs manager Gray has made eight signings already but has given no indication that he is finished yet.

The six-foot-four-inch defensive midfielder would give solidarity to a Hibs defence behind him that conceded 59 goals last season.

The 23-year-old has a contract with Celtic running until the summer of 2028.

Hibernian are also expected to soon let Dylan Vente join Zwolle.