Tam McManus has told Hibernian that they should be all over a deal to sign a striker who has scored four goals in six games so far this season.

Hibs have been working to boost their attacking options as David Gray wants more to call upon in the final third.

Mykola Kukharevych has joined on loan from Swansea City, while Junior Hoilett is another attacker who has been added to the ranks.

It has emerged that St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh has a release clause of £500,000 in his contract and McManus thinks Hibs should go for him.

Sidibeh has so far scored four goals in six outings for St Johnstone this season and McManus believes Hibernian should be ‘all over’ him.

McManus wrote on X: “Hibs should be all over this guy for 500k been superb at St J.”

Sidibie has been attracting attention from a number of clubs and it is unclear if Hibernian have him on their radar.

St Johnstone snapped the 26-year-old up from English non-league side Warrington Rylands in the January transfer window earlier this year.

He also made his international debut for the Gambia earlier this year.