Stoke City sporting director Jonathan Walters believes that new signing Bosun Lawal, just signed from Celtic, has all the attributes to go to the very top.

The 21-year-old came through the youth set-up at Celtic and was sent out on loan to Fleetwood Town for last season.

He impressed in his 47 appearances at Fleetwood and there were hopes he would be given a chance at Celtic, but the Bhoys have sold him to Stoke.

Walters revealed that the Potters are delighted to have secured Lawal and made it clear that the 21-year-old is part of the club’s long-term vision.

The Potters sporting director is convinced of the former Celtic man’s qualities and he believes that Lawal possesses the qualities to become a top player.

“Bosun is a player who I’ve followed closely for a number of years”, Walters told his club’s media after successfully capturing the former Bhoys man.

“After competing with several top clubs, we are proud to have secured his signature.

“Our ambitions are perfectly aligned, and we believe he possesses all the attributes to reach the very top of the game.

“He is not only a fantastic addition to our squad but also a key part of our long-term vision for the club.

“We’re confident that his talent and drive will make a significant impact as we look to achieve our goals together.”

The ex-Celtic man will now be looking to establish himself as a key part of Steven Schumacher’s side.