One of Hibernian’s stars is boarding a plane to fly to seal a move away from Easter Road in the coming days.

Hibs are continuing their activities in the transfer market as they try to make sure boss David Gray has the squad he needs when the window closes at the end of the month.

Both arrivals and departures are expected and on the off ramp at Easter Road is attacker Dylan Vente.

The Dutch attacker, who Hibernian signed from Roda JC, is set to head back to the Netherlands with Zwolle.

According to Dutch outlet SoccerNews, Vente is boarding a plane to the Netherlands where Zwolle will then move to wrap up the capture.

Zwolle have been looking for more attacking power and feel that Vente is the man they want.

He has been involved for Hibs so far this season, scoring a hat-trick in the Scottish League Cup against Elgin City.

Vente featured for 15 minutes against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend.

His deal with Hibs runs for another two years and the exact shape of his exit remains to be seen.