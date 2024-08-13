Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has laid down the law to Leeds United target Jonathan Rowe, challenging him to improve his behaviour.

Rowe, who Norwich have turned down bids from Leeds and Marseille for, pulled out of the Canaries’ weekend Championship game with Oxford United.

Monaco have since also joined the hunt for a player who has now been demoted to training with the Under-21s.

Rowe was again not involved on Tuesday night as Norwich beat Stevenage 4-3 in an entertaining EFL Cup tie.

And Thorup does not expect him to be in the mix at the weekend either, as he challenged Rowe to improve his behaviour and show he is committed.

“He won’t be involved on Saturday either”, he said to reporters post match when asked about Rowe.

“I want to see some behaviours which show to me he wants to be part of this and fully committed.

“Then we can have further conversations.”

Leeds and Marseille are still in the process of trying to sign Rowe, while Monaco are in touch with the player’s camp and could make a bid.

Rowe could have played his last game for Norwich.