Former Bayern Munich star Dietmar Hamann has claimed that he would not have sold Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United this summer.

De Ligt is on the verge of completing a move to Manchester United for Bayern Munich for a deal worth €45m and €5m in add-ons.

The Dutchman has been clear about wanting to move to Old Trafford this summer and has been patiently waited for the Red Devils to sort out a fee with the German giants.

Bayern Munich were also keen to cash in but Hamann stressed that if it was his decision, he would not have sold De Ligt in the ongoing transfer window.

He conceded that he is yet to reach the potential he showed at Ajax but stressed that he was the most stable defender in the Bayern Munich team last season and has shown tremendous leadership capabilities as well.

Hamann told Sky Deutschland: “I would not have given him away.

“He was not always able to match his performances at Ajax in Turin or Munich, but for me, he has been the most stable central defender at Bayern over the last six to eight months.

“He is someone who speaks up and makes his team-mates better. I don’t see that with the other central defenders.

“De Ligt would have been a given for me.”

De Ligt underwent a medical on Monday and Manchester United are expected to announce his signing today.