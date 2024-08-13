Jadon Sancho wants to play for Paris Saint-Germain, but the French side are unlikely to reach an agreement with Manchester United this week as it is ‘not a simple matter’.

Erik ten Hag has just strengthened his squad by landing two defenders in the shape of Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, but he could still make further additions.

Offloading Sancho could bring in precious funds and Manchester United are open to his departure for the right price.

PSG have been exploring a deal and, according to French radio station RMC, Sancho wants the move.

Manchester United are said to be demanding in excess of €60m to let the winger go.

No agreement is expected to be reached this week as the negotiations are ‘not a simple matter’.

Talks between the two clubs are also happening over midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

Manchester United would like to sign Ugarte and it remains to be seen if some arrangement can be reached in parallel with the Sancho talks.