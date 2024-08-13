Leeds United now have another obstacle in their pursuit of Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe as Marseille have been joined by Monaco, who have spoken to his agents.

The winger proved his presence in front of goal last season, finishing with 14 goal contributions in 32 league matches for Norwich as they reached the playoffs.

His form has impressed clubs from both France and England with efforts being taken to take him off Norwich’s hands.

Leeds, who want to replace Crysencio Summerville, have sent an offer to sign Rowe but so have Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille.

But both those offers have fallen short of Norwich’s valuation.

While it remains to be seen whether the two clubs return with fresh offers for Rowe, a new name has now emerged.

Marseille’s fellow Ligue 1 side Monaco have started discussions with the player’s agent, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

However, their efforts will depend on the ability to offload non-EU players.

Once they are able to do that, they can move forward more concretely in the direction of signing Rowe.

Joining Monaco could be a hugely attractive proposition for Rowe.