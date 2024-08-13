Crystal Palace are considering a bid from Leicester City for 32-year-old forward Jordan Ayew, according to the Daily Mail.

Ayew is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park and Crystal Palace are open to offers for him this summer.

With 274 appearances under his belt, the attacker is still wanted by several clubs and Leicester are interested in adding his experience to their newly-promoted squad.

Steve Cooper admires Ayew and the Foxes have tabled a bid with Palace for the signature of the attacker.

It has been claimed that Leicester offered a deal worth £4m to Crystal Palace to secure the signature of the veteran forward.

The money offer is close to the figure Palace want before agreeing to sell the forward this summer.

The Eagles are considering whether to accept the bid from Leicester for Ayew this summer.

Leicester would still have to agree personal terms with Ayew even after they agree a fee with Crystal Palace for his transfer.