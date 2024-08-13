Liverpool have no interest in signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes in the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Martin Zubimendi has snubbed a move to Liverpool in favour of continuing at Real Sociedad this summer.

Liverpool have been looking to bring in a holding midfielder and the Spain international was the primary target for the Merseyside giants.

There is talk that that Newcastle’s Guimaraes is being seen as an alternative to Zubimendi in Liverpool’s recruitment meetings.

However, it has been claimed that Liverpool have no interest in getting their hands on the Newcastle star.

The midfielder has a release clause in his contract but the time to trigger it expired earlier in the window.

Newcastle have no interest in selling the player who is seen as the lynchpin of their midfield.

Guimaraes also reiterated his commitment towards the club and he is likely to be at Newcastle at the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Liverpool are reportedly not expected to bring in a holding midfielder following the snub for Zubimendi.