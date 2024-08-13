Luton Town star Andros Townsend is heading to Turkey to complete medical tests before he joins Antalyaspor, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker joined the Hatters in the Premier League as a free agent.

Townsend played 31 times in all competitions for Luton Town and contributed to four goals directly in the process.

The 33-year-old has been linked with Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor regarding a move away from Kenilworth Road this summer.

He came on as a substitute last night for Luton Town in the Hatters’ 4-1 loss against Burnley in the Championship.

However, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, the 33-year-old is currently heading to Turkey to complete his medical tests.

It has been suggested that Townsend will be in Antalya today to complete his switch.

Now it remains to be seen when the Turkish side will announce the capture of the Luton Town star officially.