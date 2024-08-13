Manchester City are not interested in signing Liverpool winger Luis Diaz in the ongoing transfer window, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League champions have agreed to sell Julian Alvarez for a deal worth up to €92m to Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

Manchester City are in the market for a replacement for the Argentinian and are said to be considering their options.

It has been claimed in Spain that Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Diaz and are prepared to pay €70m to Liverpool for the winger.

However, those suggestions have been rubbished and Diaz will not be joining the English champions this summer.

Manchester City are not looking to sign the Reds star and he is not a target for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool are not looking to sell one of their key players as well in summer where they are yet to sign anyone.

Diaz has been linked with a move to Barcelona but the Catalan giants have not tabled any offers for him yet.

Liverpool have received no approaches for Diaz so far.