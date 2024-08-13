Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui have already trained with the Manchester United squad ahead of the announcement of their arrivals, according to journalist Chris Winterburn.

Manchester United have clinched a double deal worth €60m for the signatures of De Ligt and Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

The former Ajax stars underwent a medical with Manchester United and have already signed their individual five-year contracts.

Manchester United are still to make formal announcements of the arrival of the two players this summer.

However, it has been claimed that De Ligt and Mazraoui trained with the Manchester United squad today.

Erik ten Hag has already started the process of integrating the two new signings with the rest of the Manchester United first-team.

Manchester United are yet to announce their arrivals as they are yet to obtain work permits for the two players.

However, they are not anticipating any issues and are expecting to make an announcement today or Wednesday.

De Ligt and Mazraoui are expected to be available for their Premier League opener against Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night.