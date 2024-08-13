Norwich City are aware of Flamengo midfielder Victor Hugo, but the there is not a ‘live pursuit’ for him going on, according to the Pink Un.

Despite being just 20, Hugo has already featured in more than 100 games for the Brazilian giants and has been amongst the goals having scored six and set up five more for his team-mates.

Championship club Norwich, who have been actively looking in South America, are aware of his potential.

They are on the lookout to replace Gabriel Sara, who left for Galatasaray earlier in the window.

It has been suggested that Norwich are working to try to sign Hugo, who is not in favour at Flamengo, on a loan deal.

However, that talk has been played down as it is claimed that Hugo is ‘not a live pursuit’ for Norwich at present.

Norwich are aware of Hugo and are looking in South America for options.

It now remains to be seen whether there will be any change in the situation in the coming days.