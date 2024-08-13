Napoli sporting director Cristiano Manna is set to arrive in London to try and close out a deal for the signature of Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour this summer.

The 23-year-old midfielder has agreed personal terms with Napoli and is pushing for a move to Italy this summer.

However, talks between the two clubs have dragged on and Brighton have already rejected a bid from the Serie A giants.

Antonio Conte has identified the former Chelsea star as his top target and is pushing to take him to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Napoli sporting director Manna is set to leave for London for a transfer blitz.

He is arriving in the English capital for talks with Brighton for the signature of the Scotland international.

The Seagulls want a deal worth €15m before agreeing to sanction the midfielder’s sale this summer.

Manna hopes to close out a deal with Brighton to take Gilmour to Napoli in the ongoing transfer window.