Charlotte FC are ‘not close’ in their talks with Newcastle United about signing Miguel Almiron, according to journalist Tom Bogert.

The MLS side are keen to take the attacker back across the Atlantic, where he previously turned out for Atlanta United.

An executive jetted into England for talks with Newcastle earlier this week in a bid to do the deal before the MLS transfer window shuts.

Talks have been held with Newcastle but in terms of both sides’ respective valuations of the player, they are ‘not close’.

Charlotte FC are likely to be working on other possible options in the event they cannot sign Almiron.

Former Aston Villa and Norwich City boss Dean Smith is currently the man in charge at Charlotte FC.

Almiron made 62 appearances in MLS during his time in the league and scored 21 goals as well as providing 21 assists.

Newcastle still have the 30-year-old attacker under contract for another two years.

The MLS window closes on Wednesday.