Newcastle United are actively holding discussions with alternatives to Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to The Athletic.

Guehi is the top centre-back target for Newcastle and the club are pushing hard to take him to St. James’ Park this summer.

However, negotiations with Palace have not been easy with the Eagles holding on to their £65m valuation of the centre-back.

Newcastle have tabled three bids – the third offer of £60m, compromising a base fee of £55m plus £5m in achievable add-ons.

Crystal Palace are yet to accept a bid and Newcastle are now actively looking at other options in the final weeks of the window in their bid to sign a defender.

The Magpies are still keen to sign Guehi and are hoping that the ambitious move comes off.

However, the club are not prepared to wait around forever and are in active talks with alternative targets.

Eddie Howe wants to bring in one more centre-back before the transfer window closes on 30th August, despite landing Lloyd Kelly earlier this summer.