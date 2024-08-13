Norwich City are working on signing Flamengo star Victor Hugo to replace Gabriel Sara.

The Canaries recently sold Sara to Turkish giants Galatasaray, banking a big chunk of cash but also leaving a big hole in Johannes Hoff Thorup’s team at Carrow Road.

The club believe they have found the man to fill that hole and are searching in Brazil for Sara’s successor.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Norwich have been holding talks with Flamengo about Hugo.

Norwich view the attacking midfielder as the perfect man to come in to replace Sara.

They are trying to reach an agreement with Flamengo to sign Hugo on a season-long loan deal.

Hugo, 20, has been in and out of the Flamengo side this season, with his game time limited to just 174 minutes across nine Brazilian Serie A games.

Flamengo may be likely to do business with Norwich if the deal put on the table by the Canaries is good enough.

In total, despite his tender years, Hugo has made 104 appearances for Flamengo across all competitions.