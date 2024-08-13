Nottingham Forest are now in the process of ‘exchanging documents’ with Argentine side Tallares to seal a deal for winger Ramon Sosa.

Sosa has been chased by the Premier League side for several weeks, but talks took a turn for the worse recently.

Tallares verbally agreed a deal with Forest to sell the Paraguay international winger, however when the documents came through from the English side they felt the deal had been changed.

The move collapsed, but Nottingham Forest kept working and have brought it back to life.

A deal is now agreed and, according to Argentine outlet Mercado de Pases, the two clubs are exchanging the documents.

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal worth nearly £11m for Sosa.

The winger has also given his consent to a contract at the City Ground which will run until the summer of 2029.

Forest will now press forward with the swoop and bid to finalise it as quickly as possible to put Sosa at the disposal of Nuno.

He could undergo his medical later this week.