Preston North End have drawn up a list of potential candidates to replace Ryan Lowe and are hopeful of making a quick appointment, according to Sky Sports News.

Lowe and Preston parted ways after just one game of the new season and the club are now looking to replace him.

A long list has been prepared which includes the likes of Alex Neil, John Eustace, Scott Lindsey, Paul Gallagher, Gary Rowett and Brian Barry-Murphy.

However, apart from Rowett and Neil, all the candidates are currently employed and stealing them away from their respective clubs will be a challenge.

However, the board do not want to delay the appointment and it therefore remains to be seen how they go about it.

Former Preston star Barry-Murphy has been on top of the list of contenders Preston have targeted.

The 46-year-old, currently the manager of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad, is highly rated.

Preston lost their first game of the Championship season against Sheffield United last Friday.