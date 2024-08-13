Rangers’ squad looks ‘bereft of quality and depth’ in the view of former top flight star Tam McManus, who is predicting a long season for the Gers.

Philippe Clement saw his side crash out of the Champions League qualifiers on Tuesday evening via a 2-0 loss against Dynamo Kyiv at Hampden Park.

A first leg 1-1 draw in Poland had put Rangers in a decent position to progress, but their performance in Scotland was sluggish and without quality, while Jefte being sent off for a second bookable offence in the 50th minute made matters tougher.

While the sending off looked soft, Dynamo Kyiv took full advantage with two goals in the last ten minutes to go through.

Former top flight attacker McManus thinks that the Rangers squad is not in good shape and looks bereft of both quality and depth.

He is predicting a long season for the Gers and one which will need patience, which he is not sure Clement will get.

“On the evidence of that it’s going to be a long season ahead for Rangers”, McManus wrote on X.

“Squad looks bereft of quality and depth.

“Patience needed as its a huge rebuild job but managers don’t tend to get that in Glasgow.”

Clement will want further signings before the transfer window closes, but more than ever will need to bring in funds from sales as the lucrative Champions League league stage is no longer possible for Rangers.