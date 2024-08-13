Rangers have had midfielder Gustavo Puerta on their shortlist of transfer targets, but interest in him has now faded, according to Football Scotland.

Philippe Clement is keen to continue his rebuild at Ibrox by getting new signings over the line before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

The club could lose the creativity of midfielder Todd Cantwell as he wants to leave Rangers this summer.

Bayer Leverkusen man Puerta has been linked with Rangers and he has been on their transfer shortlist.

Interest in the midfielder has now faded though and Rangers appear to be looking at other options.

Puerta struggled for game time last season at Leverkusen and only managed a meagre 41 minutes of Bundesliga game time.

He was regularly left as an unused substitute by Xabi Alonso.

Whether Rangers might revisit the option as the transfer window draws on remains to be seen.

The Gers may have to wait to get Cantwell off the books to give them the firepower to find the creative force Clement wants.