Real Sociedad want a substantial sum on any deal to sell Mikel Merino to Arsenal to be paid upfront, according to the Independent.

The Gunners are currently in the market to sign a central midfielder as they are looking to increase their squad depth.

Real Sociedad’s 28-year-old Merino has been their top choice and the player has also been keen on doing the deal.

The Premier League side, however, are yet to put a formal bid in as they are unwilling to match Real Sociedad’s €35m asking price.

Merino has entered the final year of his contract at Real Sociedad and it has been suggested that the Gunners are looking to pay around €25m over three years.

However, the La Liga side, if they agree a deal, would want much more of the fee to be paid upfront.

After Martin Zubimendi’s switch to Liverpool fell through, the Gunners could find it relatively easier to convince Real Sociedad to sell Merino.

Now it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta’s side will move closer to Real Sociedad’s asking fee and payment structure to secure Merino before the end of this month.