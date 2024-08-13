Ipswich Town are currently not looking to sign Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United, according to journalist Stuart Watson.

Kieran McKenna is still working to strengthen in the transfer window and Ipswich have been working on a deal for Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics.

They have also been linked with holding an interest in Sheffield United’s Hamer.

The former Netherlands Under-20 international cost the Blades a substantial £15m to sign from Coventry City when they won promotion to the Premier League.

With Sheffield United having been relegated, Hamer has been linked with an exit.

The 27-year-old would likely jump at the chance to return to the Premier League, but Ipswich are not currently looking to sign him.

Hamer delivered a reminder of his quality in Sheffield United’s Championship opener as he scored in the 2-0 win at Preston North End.

He played in all but two of Sheffield United’s 38 Premier League matches last term.