Southampton are to earn less than has been suggested from selling Armel Bella-Kotchap to Hoffenheim, it has been claimed in Germany.

Bella-Kotchap was on loan at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven last season and had a campaign to forget.

He is now ending his association with Southampton on a permanent basis and is to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Hoffenheim.

It has been claimed that Hoffenheim will be paying €15m for Bella-Kotchap, but according to German magazine Kicker, the fee is just €12m plus add-ons.

How easily achievable the add-ons might be in the deal is unclear.

It will though mean less cash flowing into Southampton’s coffers for the defender.

Bella-Kotchap was a highly rated defensive prospect when he was snaffled up by Saints from Bochum in 2022.

The defender has won two senior caps for Germany and will hope playing regularly back in the Bundesliga will put him in the mix once again.