Wolverhampton Wanderers have rejected Stoke City’s initial bid for midfielder Luke Cundle as they value the player significantly higher, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Stoke benefitted from having Cundle among their ranks for the second half of last season in the Championship and Steven Schumacher rates him.

Cundle finished with four-goal contributions in 16 appearances during his time in the Potteries.

Now as manager Schumacher prepares to mount a serious challenge for promotion, he wants to have the midfielder back in his ranks.

With the manager’s request in mind, Stoke knocked at Wolves’ door looking to strike a deal.

However, their initial bid of £500,000 has now been rejected by the Premier League outfit.

Gary O’Neil’s side value Cundle significantly higher and it now remains to be seen whether Stoke improved their offer for him.

Cundle had spent the first half of the season at Plymouth Argyle, where he played 24 league matches before being recalled by Wolves.