Liverpool’s stubborn attitude has seen a club now switch focus to other targets and away from a Reds player they wanted to sign.

The Reds are coming under some fire for failing to make a single signing in the transfer window so far, while they have just sanctioned the sale of Fabio Carvalho to Brentford.

Defender Sepp van den Berg is another player who has also been drawing serious interest, but clubs have baulked at Liverpool’s €20m valuation.

However, Liverpool have not backed down from their €20m asking price and one especially keen club in the shape of PSV Eindhoven have not made any headway in their attempts to force a compromise from the Reds.

The Dutchman has been keen on joining PSV and have publicly stated his desire to move on from Liverpool this summer.

However, there have been no movement in the saga and according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, PSV are not prepared to wait any longer.

The Eindhoven outfit are now concentrating their efforts on other targets beyond their interest in Van den Berg due to what is said to be Liverpool’s stubborn attitude.

With time running out, PSV do not want to be left hanging for too long and are pushing to bring in defensive reinforcements soon.

Liverpool can afford to drag the saga until towards the end of the window due to Van den Berg attracting interest from other clubs such as Mainz, Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg.