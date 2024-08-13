Super agent Jorge Mendes is in England to hold talks with Chelsea and Manchester United for the potential transfers of Joao Felix and Manuel Ugarte, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

With the transfer window entering the final weeks when business can be done, Mendes is looking to shift some of his clients to new clubs.

He has flown into England to hold talks over a double deal involving two of his clients this summer.

Chelsea are interested in Felix, who is prepared to take a pay cut to return to Stamford Bridge in the coming days.

Mendes will meet Chelsea officials in London and discuss a potential deal to take the forward to west London.

The Portuguese super agent is also looking to unlock the deal that would take Ugarte to Old Trafford.

The midfielder has agreed personal terms with Manchester United but the Red Devils are in no mood to meet PSG’s €60m asking price.

The Premier League giants are looking at other options while waiting for PSG to bring their valuation down.