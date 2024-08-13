Tottenham Hotspur defender Ashley Phillips is attracting interest from La Liga and Spurs could say yes to a loan, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs are continuing to assess what would be best for a number of their young players on the fringes of the first team.

Former Blackburn Rovers man Phillips was shipped to Championship side Plymouth Argyle for the second half of last season.

He played regularly at Home Park and now La Liga club Getafe are interested in landing him for the season.

It is suggested that Tottenham could say yes to loaning Phillips out once again.

Handing Phillips another experience in the shape of Spanish top flight football could be viewed as Tottenham as something beneficial for the defender.

Getafe finished 12th in La Liga last term and if he made the move then Phillips would come up against the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Spurs landed Phillips from Blackburn last summer after he broke into the team at Ewood Park and impressed.