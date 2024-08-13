Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund has admitted that Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui’s transfer to Manchester United is only a matter of time.

The German giants are set to bag a combined fee of €60m from the transfers of De Ligt and Mazraoui to Manchester United this summer.

The two defenders have had their medicals done and have already signed their individual contracts with Manchester United.

The duo even reportedly trained with the squad today while waiting for Manchester United to sort out their work permits ahead of making an official announcement.

Freund admitted that there are no new updates on their moves at the moment but insisted that Manchester United are on the cusp of confirming their transfer to Old Trafford this summer.

The Bayern Munich sporting director told Sky Deutschland: “It‘s in the very final stage.

“No update yet but very sure it will happen.”

De Ligt and Mazraoui is expected to be available for selection when Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford on Friday night in the opening game of the Premier League this season.