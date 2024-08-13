Championship side West Bromwich Albion have ‘just sent a bid’ to Juventus for their 19-year-old midfielder Joseph Nonge, who they want to sign on loan.

The Belgian, who turned 19 in May, was given his first-team debut by Massimiliano Allegri back in January.

He was able to add just one more appearance to his name over the remainder of the season and is now waiting to see how the new season works out for him.

Interest has arrived from the English shores where Carlos Corberan’s West Brom are keen on having Nonge amongst their ranks next season.

In fact, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, West Brom ‘just sent a bid’ to Juventus in an effort to land Nonge.

Their offer is to take the player on loan for the 2024/25 season but the deal will not have any option to buy.

Nonge has already spoken with the West Brom boss and likes the project on offer at the Hawthorns.

And agreeing personal terms will not be an issue.

It now remains to be seen what Juventus’ response to West Brom’s offer is.