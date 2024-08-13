Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion has been on West Ham United’s radar but they are not trying to sign him at the moment, according to ExWHUemployee.

The 20-year-old striker’s move to Chelsea collapsed on Sunday night after the Blues tried to tinker with the agreement.

Atletico Madrid are still trying to sell him and his agents are now looking to bring other clubs into the mix.

He has been linked with a move to other Premier League clubs with West Ham said to be interested in Omorodion as well.

However, it has been claimed that the Hammers are not trying to sign the Olympic gold medallist in the ongoing transfer window.

Omorodion has been on West Ham’s radar and the club do retain an interest in the Spaniard.

However, West Ham are well-stocked in forward options and recently signed Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund for big money.

They are not trying to sign a forward at this stage of the window and Omorodion is not expected to end up at the London Stadium.