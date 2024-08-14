Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli have offered a lucrative contract to Arsenal and Manchester United-linked striker Ivan Toney to move to the Middle East this summer.

Toney is in the final year of his contract at Brentford and has been keen to move on from the club in the ongoing transfer window.

Manchester United have had their eyes on him but are unlikely to have the budget to sign the striker in the final two weeks of the window.

Arsenal are also one of his suitors but even the Gunners have other priorities in the market for the moment.

Al-Ahli are pushing to take him to Saudi Arabia and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the striker has a lucrative contract on his table from the Saudi outfit.

It has been claimed that Toney has been offered a three-year deal worth €18m per season to move to Al-Ahli.

It would be a massive jump in wages for the striker and is expected to be a tempting offer.

However, it is still unclear whether Toney would be keen to leave the Premier League for Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career.