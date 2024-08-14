Arsenal have begun formal talks with Real Sociedad regarding Mikel Merino, but have seen their opening offer for the player turned down.

The Gunners have made only limited moves in the transfer market this summer and have made David Raya’s transfer permanent and signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently in the market for a central midfielder and they have set their eyes on Real Sociedad’s Merino.

Even though the player is keen on the move, the Gunners had so far not entered formal talks.

It was suggested that even if they reach an agreement, Real Sociedad will demand a large part of the fee to be paid upfront.

Now according to Spanish journalist Yon Cuezva, the Premier League outfit and the La Liga outfit have started talking formally regarding the potential transfer of Merino.

It has been suggested that Real Sociedad rejected Arsenal’s first formal bid for Merino earlier today.

Now it remains to be seen if Arsenal will go back with another offer and reach close to Read Sociedad’s asking price for the Euro 2024 winner in the coming days.